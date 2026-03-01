JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,755 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $31,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 388,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sportradar Group by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 36,052 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 1,303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter.
Sportradar Group Stock Down 0.8%
SRAD stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sportradar Group AG has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02.
Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.
Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.
