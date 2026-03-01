JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,755 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $31,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 388,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sportradar Group by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 36,052 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 1,303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Stock Down 0.8%

SRAD stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sportradar Group AG has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

