Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Acadian Asset Management

In related news, Director Barbara Trebbi sold 9,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $496,373.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,190.62. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Chersi sold 28,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $1,475,028.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,799.20. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AAMI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acadian Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore set a $52.00 price objective on Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadian Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Acadian Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE AAMI opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $57.03.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 165.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Acadian Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

Acadian Asset Management Profile

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

