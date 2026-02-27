Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 29,580 Shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 169.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,468,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,466 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 56.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,142,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,362,000 after purchasing an additional 412,304 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 2,176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 928,859 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 685,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 161,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,391,000.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 40.0%.

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

