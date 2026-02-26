Fitness Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 24th

Planet Fitness, Garmin, Life Time Group, Peloton Interactive, Xponential Fitness, Interactive Strength, and Beachbody are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses serve the fitness and wellness market—such as gym operators, fitness-equipment manufacturers, athletic apparel brands, connected wearables, and fitness-app or subscription services. Investors treat them as part of the consumer discretionary/health & wellness theme and typically evaluate them on metrics like membership or subscription growth and retention, brand strength, seasonality, and sensitivity to consumer spending and wellness trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Life Time Group (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Xponential Fitness (XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Interactive Strength (TRNR)

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

Beachbody (BODI)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

