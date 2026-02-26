Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN is Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Huron Consulting Group comprises 3.3% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.61% of Huron Consulting Group worth $40,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 250,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after purchasing an additional 142,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $133.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.84. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.08.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $441.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $329,140.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,979.28. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.55, for a total transaction of $178,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,585.55. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,958 shares of company stock worth $837,371. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS of $2.17 topped the $1.94 consensus and revenue of $441.96M beat estimates; revenue grew ~10.7% year-over-year, signaling operating momentum. Huron Consulting (HURN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Q4 results beat expectations — EPS of $2.17 topped the $1.94 consensus and revenue of $441.96M beat estimates; revenue grew ~10.7% year-over-year, signaling operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record growth in the healthcare segment on the earnings call, a key revenue driver that investors often value for higher-margin, recurring advisory work. Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Management highlighted record growth in the healthcare segment on the earnings call, a key revenue driver that investors often value for higher-margin, recurring advisory work. Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance provided: EPS range of $8.350–$9.150 and revenue guidance roughly $1.8B–$1.9B — essentially in line with consensus and implying modest upside but not a large refresh to analyst models. Huron FY2026 Guidance / Press Release

FY?2026 guidance provided: EPS range of $8.350–$9.150 and revenue guidance roughly $1.8B–$1.9B — essentially in line with consensus and implying modest upside but not a large refresh to analyst models. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript is available for investors parsing segment detail and management commentary (useful for modeling margins and cash flow). Huron Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcript is available for investors parsing segment detail and management commentary (useful for modeling margins and cash flow). Negative Sentiment: Some headlines noted mixed sales signals — one report suggested sales missed estimates, reflecting either timing/estimate differences across outlets or mixed segment performance that bears watching. Huron reports sales below analyst estimates (MSN)

Some headlines noted mixed sales signals — one report suggested sales missed estimates, reflecting either timing/estimate differences across outlets or mixed segment performance that bears watching. Negative Sentiment: Technicals and balance-sheet items to monitor: the stock remains below its 50? and 200?day moving averages (potential resistance), and debt-to-equity (~1.18) is non-trivial for a services firm — watch leverage and cash generation vs. guidance. Technical and balance-sheet context

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

