Bank of America Raises Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $275.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $263.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JAZZ. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $219.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3%

Insider Activity

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $173.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $182.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.27.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $379,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,801.08. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.20, for a total transaction of $797,792.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,454.40. The trade was a 39.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 754.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Jazz Pharmaceuticals this week:

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

