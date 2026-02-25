Bank of America Raises Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $275.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $263.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.20% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JAZZ. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $219.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.53.
In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $379,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,801.08. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.20, for a total transaction of $797,792.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,454.40. The trade was a 39.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 754.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 and FY2025 results topped Street estimates: Jazz reported Q4 revenue of ~$1.2B and EPS above consensus; full?year 2025 revenue hit a record ~$4.3B. Investors are reacting to the beat and continued top?line growth. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides 2026 Financial Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Key growth drivers: Xywav grew to ~$1.7B (12% YoY) and Epidiolex ~$1.1B (9% YoY), showing durable demand across core franchises — a major support for revenue momentum. Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats estimates on strong Xywav growth
- Positive Sentiment: Early?stage commercial upside: Modeyso posted $37M in its first full quarter, indicating a solid early launch contribution that investors will watch to see scale. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides 2026 Financial Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Near?term regulatory catalyst: Jazz expects to complete an sBLA for zanidatamab (HER2+ 1L GEA) in 1Q26 under the FDA’s RTOR program — a potential oncology approval/launch driver. Jazz projects $4.25B–$4.50B 2026 revenue while advancing rare disease and oncology launches
- Neutral Sentiment: 2026 revenue guidance set to $4.25B–$4.50B — roughly in line with Street expectations but with a midpoint that’s marginally below some consensus forecasts; this frames 2026 as a growth continuation but not an accelerating beat. Jazz projects $4.25B–$4.50B 2026 revenue while advancing rare disease and oncology launches
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/estimate context: Coverage notes show Jazz beat quarterly revenue and EPS estimates but key metrics (margins, guidance details) will determine whether analysts raise targets; watch commentary from the earnings call and slide deck for conviction. Jazz (JAZZ) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance/detail risks: EPS guidance detail was limited/unclear in initial commentary and the revenue range leaves room for downside vs. upside surprises; absence of a clear beat?and?raise on guidance could cap upside near term. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.
Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.
