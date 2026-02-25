First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $264.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore increased their price target on First Solar from $240.90 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $263.00 price target on First Solar in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.57.

Shares of FSLR opened at $243.21 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $285.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.31. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 27.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Solar by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized record 2025 net sales, large gross bookings (2.3 GW ex-India) and plans to add U.S. finishing capacity (South Carolina), signaling demand visibility and onshore expansion that support long-term growth. Read More.

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

