JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $89.40 Million Stock Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $89,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Rubrik by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 352.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $1,083,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 474,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,728,529.03. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 4,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $327,219.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 337,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,725,504. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,887 shares of company stock worth $19,276,805. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 0.31. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $103.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $110.00 price target on Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBRK

Rubrik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.