Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.5% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,125 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $200.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $204.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $299,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,810.30. The trade was a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,951,856.38. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,589,823 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.