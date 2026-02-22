Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $573,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Pure Storage makes up approximately 0.7% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $225,203,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,552,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,560.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,758 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,525,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,445,000 after buying an additional 1,082,606 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $481,930.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,441,209.74. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $100.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $964.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Pure Storage, Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays that are engineered to deliver high performance, low latency and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics and large-scale file/object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

