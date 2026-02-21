Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 19680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th.
Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE: PEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund offers investors a way to access a diversified portfolio of companies engaged in the natural resources and energy sectors without investing directly in individual stocks or commodities.
The fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, of companies involved in exploration, production, processing, and distribution of oil, natural gas, coal and alternative energy sources.
