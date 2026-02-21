Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 19680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,698,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Intrepid Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Family Office LLC now owns 153,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE: PEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund offers investors a way to access a diversified portfolio of companies engaged in the natural resources and energy sectors without investing directly in individual stocks or commodities.

The fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, of companies involved in exploration, production, processing, and distribution of oil, natural gas, coal and alternative energy sources.

