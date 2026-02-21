ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,340 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ExlService worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2,428.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,245.76. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $470,842.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 115,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,727.28. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 22,163 shares of company stock worth $884,909 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on ExlService from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

ExlService Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

