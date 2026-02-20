Contrasting OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) and Fusemachines (NASDAQ:FUSE)

Fusemachines (NASDAQ:FUSE – Get Free Report) and OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fusemachines and OMNIQ”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Fusemachines alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusemachines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OMNIQ $81.19 million 0.02 -$29.43 million ($0.38) -0.32

Risk & Volatility

Fusemachines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OMNIQ.

Fusemachines has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNIQ has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fusemachines and OMNIQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusemachines 1 0 0 0 1.00 OMNIQ 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Fusemachines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of OMNIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.0% of Fusemachines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of OMNIQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fusemachines and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusemachines N/A N/A N/A OMNIQ -34.33% N/A -61.97%

Summary

Fusemachines beats OMNIQ on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusemachines

(Get Free Report)

Fusemachines Inc. develops and delivers artificial intelligence (AI) as a service and machine learning software solutions. The company offers Fuse Anna which is an AI assistant for follow ups through daily reminders; and Fuse Prospector which is an artificial intelligence sales platform. Further, the company offers managed outbound services and AI as a service for big data processing, data management, and cloud analytics. Additionally, it offers Fusemachines AI fellowship program, which provides selected scholars from underserved communities with mentorship and resources to develop advanced skills in artificial intelligence and machine learning; as well as Fusemachines Academy, a learning platform to build and enhance skills. The company serves governments, financial institutions, and e-commerce companies. The company is based in New York, New York with an additional offices in Kathmandu, Nepal; Toronto, Canada; Kochi, India; Santo Domingo, Cuba.

About OMNIQ

(Get Free Report)

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence-based solutions in the United States. The company provides artificial intelligence technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It offers solutions which includes hardware, software, communications, and automated management services; technical service and support; distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags; and provides printing solutions, credit card terminals, automatic kiosks, and point-of-care units, as well as packaged and configurable software, and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, the company offers suite of configurable packaged software solutions comprises order entry, an access to real-time information and up-to-date data to facilitates and streamline job function; intelligent order entry, a link in getting remote orders from the field to corporate; warehouse, a collection of applications for portable devices that extend the existing system out to the warehouse floor and dock doors; proof of delivery which offers proof-of-delivery capabilities; Quest Total solutions as a service, mobile-services offering that includes hardware, software, and wireless data in a bundled subscription; and media and label business that provides data collection from ongoing and repeatable purchasing business. It sells its products to government agencies and Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusemachines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusemachines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.