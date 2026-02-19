CenterBook Partners LP Buys New Position in CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 6,847.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ Stock Performance
Shares of CBZ opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $90.13.
Insider Activity at CBIZ
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. CJS Securities raised shares of CBIZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBIZ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBZ
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc (NYSE: CBZ), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.
Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CBIZ
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.