Readystate Asset Management LP Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,620 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 100.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in CVS Health by 12.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 204,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 28,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

