Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ball Corporation $BALL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ball worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 4,236.8% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ball by 395.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ball by 103.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32. Ball Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

