Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Group (SGHC) were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGHC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 235.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 117,869 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 89,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after buying an additional 1,532,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Group (SGHC) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Super Group (SGHC) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Super Group (SGHC) Stock Performance

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. Super Group has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

About Super Group (SGHC)

(Free Report)

Super Group (NYSE: SGHC) is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.