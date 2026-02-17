EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EQPT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.
