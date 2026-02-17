Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.
MU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Phillip Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.38.
Micron Technology Price Performance
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Micron Technology news, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 7,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,625. This trade represents a 43.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,578,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
More Micron Technology News
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat says technicals, analyst upgrades and institutional accumulation point to more upside for MU, citing HBM demand, capacity expansions and resumed buybacks as key catalysts.
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank raised Micron price targets, supporting the bullish analyst narrative and likely helping today’s buying momentum. Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Raise Micron (MU) Price Targets
- Positive Sentiment: TipRanks highlights MU’s YTD gains and reports margins lifted by AI-driven memory shortages; analysts point to heavy capex to expand output for data-center customers. Micron (MU) Jumps 44% YTD as AI Memory Shortage Lifts Margins to 68%
- Positive Sentiment: The Wall Street Journal reports Micron plans roughly $200 billion in spending to close the AI memory bottleneck — a long-term growth signal that supports higher revenue and market share if execution succeeds. Micron Is Spending $200 Billion to Break the AI Memory Bottleneck
- Positive Sentiment: Yahoo/Fool coverage on Micron’s early HBM4 ramp emphasizes stronger AI memory growth prospects and tighter supply, reinforcing pricing power and near-term margin resilience. Micron’s Early HBM4 Ramp Puts AI Memory Growth In Sharper Focus
- Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool and Seeking Alpha pieces argue Micron’s rally has room to run (some even projecting much higher targets), citing structural AI demand, HBM scarcity and improving cash flow/buybacks as justification. Prediction: Micron’s Stock Could Reach $1,200 by the End of 2026 Micron: Nothing Is Over
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks analyst coverage and daily blog mentions MU among top growth names, reflecting increasing sell-side attention but not new company-specific data. The Zacks Analyst Blog NVIDIA, Micron Technology, Palantir and Advanced Micro Devices
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes a valuation debate: rapid revenue/margin gains are real, but multiples are elevated; investors are weighing execution risk on large-capex builds. Micron (MU) Stock Soars on AI Memory Shortage But Valuation Debate Heats Up
- Negative Sentiment: Forbes warns MU’s history of frequent, fast corrections — repeated >30% drops in short periods — creates a persistent tail risk for momentum-driven rallies. Why The Micron Stock Meltdown Is Overdue
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary asking whether MU has “run too far” flags stretched multiples and the danger that even strong results will need equally strong forward guidance to justify current prices. Has Micron (MU) Run Too Far After AI Memory Hype And 315% One?Year Surge?
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
See Also
