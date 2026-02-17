Mizuho Boosts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $82.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Corteva stock opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Corteva's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Corteva by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid?2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

