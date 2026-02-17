Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.500-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0 billion-$25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.2 billion.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GPC opened at $147.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.66. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $151.57.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $146.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6,225.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.