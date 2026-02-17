Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 151.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9%

VHT opened at $290.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $298.61. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.55 and a 200 day moving average of $273.98.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.