M&G PLC Has $10.37 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

M&G PLC lessened its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,394 shares during the period. M&G PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Amkor Technology worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,779,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,148,000 after purchasing an additional 687,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 30.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,818,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,147,000 after buying an additional 880,738 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,541,000 after acquiring an additional 985,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amkor Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,529,000 after acquiring an additional 222,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $531,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 335,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,822,677.74. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $508,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 349 shares in the company, valued at $16,127.29. This represents a 96.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,135,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of AMKR opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

