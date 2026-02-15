Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $37,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 79.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $134.10.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $146.27 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

