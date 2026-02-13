Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBIO. Truist Financial increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Andrew Lo sold 55,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $3,612,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,797.27. This trade represents a 52.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $2,877,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 695,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,047,650.84. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,700 shares of company stock valued at $21,034,671. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 29.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 275,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: PROPEL 3 Phase 3 topline: study met primary endpoint (annualized height velocity) with a mean treatment difference vs. placebo of +2.10 cm/yr (LS mean +1.74 cm/yr); key secondary endpoints and a favorable safety read support regulatory filings planned for H2 2026. Read More.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio’s pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

