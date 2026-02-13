Longbow Finance SA Has $11.05 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Longbow Finance SA lifted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.1% of Longbow Finance SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 153.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 target price on American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,608.10. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. This trade represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,810 shares of company stock worth $23,294,065. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $342.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.70 and its 200 day moving average is $346.43. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The stock has a market cap of $235.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. American Express’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.