ING Groep NV Acquires 10,447 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 56.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $126.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.70 and a 200-day moving average of $142.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Argus set a $170.00 target price on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price target on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

