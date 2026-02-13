ING Groep NV Sells 27,387 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

ING Groep NV lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,387 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $100 and moved to "overweight," while BTIG and several other firms reiterated Buy ratings with ~$103 targets, supporting upside expectations.

Management emphasized sustained Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and other structural?heart growth drivers; the company is leaning into growth after the quarter.

Some traders see the post?earnings weakness as a buying opportunity — commentary suggests cleared uncertainty after results could support a tactical bullish trade.

Q4 revenue topped expectations and grew year?over?year, but EPS missed estimates. Revenue strength supports the growth narrative, while the EPS shortfall creates near?term uncertainty.

Comparative coverage of healthcare earnings (AstraZeneca vs. Edwards vs. Zimmer Biomet) highlights macro/peer performance but is not specific to EW's fundamentals.

A public call from Halper Sadeh LLC encouraging shareholders to contact the firm can prompt selling or increase perceived governance risk.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 17.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $650,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,184.06. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $87,328.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,571.40. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,804 shares of company stock worth $3,699,082. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

