Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $31,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 85,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.42.

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,314,121.12. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $25,443,451.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,448,539.48. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 160,726 shares of company stock worth $170,024,209 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and outlook beat — MPWR reported revenue and EPS above consensus, management signaled book?to?bill >1 with backlog into Q3 2026 and highlighted strengthening data?center demand, supporting multi?quarter growth expectations. Q4 earnings / call

Q4 results and outlook beat — MPWR reported revenue and EPS above consensus, management signaled book?to?bill >1 with backlog into Q3 2026 and highlighted strengthening data?center demand, supporting multi?quarter growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — the company increased the quarterly dividend from $1.56 to $2.00 (annualized $8.00), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning cash to shareholders. Dividend announcement

Dividend raised — the company increased the quarterly dividend from $1.56 to $2.00 (annualized $8.00), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning cash to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and momentum calls — Zacks upgraded MPWR to a strong?buy and several firms lifted price targets, while earnings estimate revisions have trended higher, which can support further buying interest. Zacks coverage

Analyst upgrades and momentum calls — Zacks upgraded MPWR to a strong?buy and several firms lifted price targets, while earnings estimate revisions have trended higher, which can support further buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum / growth profiles highlighted by media — multiple outlets profile MPWR as a top growth/momentum pick, which can attract retail and momentum flows but also increase volatility. MSN growth story

Momentum / growth profiles highlighted by media — multiple outlets profile MPWR as a top growth/momentum pick, which can attract retail and momentum flows but also increase volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — coverage notes the stock has run sharply and now trades at premium multiples; expectations are baked in for continued execution, making shares sensitive to any miss. Valuation analysis

Valuation debate — coverage notes the stock has run sharply and now trades at premium multiples; expectations are baked in for continued execution, making shares sensitive to any miss. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — recent filings show multiple senior insiders sold shares (including CFO Theodore Blegen’s 21,725?share sale and other EVP/director sales). Large, near?simultaneous insider exits often weigh on sentiment even if routine or for tax/diversification reasons. SEC/filing links: CFO filing Director filing

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,155.93 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $1,250.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,022.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $945.45. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 22.07%.The business had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

