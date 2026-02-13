ING Groep NV Sells 22,500 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple new luxury communities and model-home openings signal continued land-development and sales activity, supporting future revenue growth — recent announcements include Incanta Lago (Henderson, NV). Incanta Lago model-home opening

Multiple new luxury communities and model-home openings signal continued land-development and sales activity, supporting future revenue growth — recent announcements include Incanta Lago (Henderson, NV). Positive Sentiment: New luxury community (Toll Brothers at The Bluffs at Wesley Chapel / Waxhaw, NC) opens with high-priced, limited-inventory homes — supports mix/ASP improvement and brand strength. The Bluffs at Wesley Chapel

New luxury community (Toll Brothers at The Bluffs at Wesley Chapel / Waxhaw, NC) opens with high-priced, limited-inventory homes — supports mix/ASP improvement and brand strength. Positive Sentiment: Additional community rollouts (Argyle, TX; Chapel Oaks in Chapel Hill, NC) broaden geographic pipeline and signal ongoing land/build activity across markets. Argyle, Texas community

Additional community rollouts (Argyle, TX; Chapel Oaks in Chapel Hill, NC) broaden geographic pipeline and signal ongoing land/build activity across markets. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds and bullish commentary — Zacks and other analysts highlight structural supply constraints (“golden handcuffs”) and favorable policy/market dynamics that could boost homebuilder demand in 2026. Why “Golden Handcuffs” are a Gift to Homebuilders

Sector tailwinds and bullish commentary — Zacks and other analysts highlight structural supply constraints (“golden handcuffs”) and favorable policy/market dynamics that could boost homebuilder demand in 2026. Neutral Sentiment: TOL shares recently hit a 52?week high, reflecting recent positive news flow and analyst targets; this can attract momentum traders but also raises short?term profit-taking risk. 52-week high report

TOL shares recently hit a 52?week high, reflecting recent positive news flow and analyst targets; this can attract momentum traders but also raises short?term profit-taking risk. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/estimate moves: Zacks lifted near-term EPS forecasts slightly and changed its rating to Hold (from Strong Sell), a modest endorsement but not a full upgrade to Buy—keeps expectations steady. (Zacks research notes)

Analyst/estimate moves: Zacks lifted near-term EPS forecasts slightly and changed its rating to Hold (from Strong Sell), a modest endorsement but not a full upgrade to Buy—keeps expectations steady. (Zacks research notes) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been active in recent months (multiple senior executives sold shares), which can concern some investors about insider conviction or tax/liquidity-driven selling. See Quiver summary for details. Insider trading details

Insider selling has been active in recent months (multiple senior executives sold shares), which can concern some investors about insider conviction or tax/liquidity-driven selling. See Quiver summary for details. Negative Sentiment: Large institutional reductions (notable funds trimmed or exited positions in recent quarters) could cap upside if selling continues; monitor 13F/quarterly activity. (Quiver institutional holdings summary)

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $581,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,407,982.40. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOL. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.87.

NYSE TOL opened at $162.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.78. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $165.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

