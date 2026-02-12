Versor Investments LP Sells 3,500 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV opened at $330.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Elevance Health from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $401.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.55.

Zacks raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate sharply to $4.75 from $3.48, signaling higher expected profitability for that quarter (Zacks retains a "Hold" rating).

Zacks also increased its Q3 2027 EPS view to $6.01 from $5.80, a modest upward revision for that quarter.

Zacks trimmed Q4 2026 by a penny (to $3.43 from $3.44), a negligible change unlikely to move the share price materially.

Market commentary is re­examining ELV's valuation — pieces weighing valuation vs. growth can be neutral unless they prompt revisions to investor positioning.

Zacks cut multiple near­term quarterly estimates: Q1 2026 down to $10.40 (from $11.38), Q2 2026 down to $6.30 (from $8.51), and Q1 2027 down to $10.45 (from $13.30). These downgrades lower short­term earnings visibility and may pressure the stock.

Zacks reduced full­year forecasts: FY2026 to $25.53 (from $29.01) and FY2027 to $28.40 (from $31.89), which implies a weaker multi­year earnings trajectory than previously expected. Zacks maintains a "Hold" rating.

Regulatory/legal risk has stepped into focus — a House Judiciary probe is examining aspects of Elevance's valuation and business practices, introducing potential headline risk and uncertainty for investors.

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

