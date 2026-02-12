Versor Investments LP Takes $677,000 Position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,821,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 547,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Everus Construction Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 342,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 299,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Everus Construction Group stock opened at $102.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 3.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everus Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

