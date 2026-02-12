Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Price

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $795.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $959.00 to $997.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $870.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.48.

Get Equinix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $867.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $783.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $787.35. Equinix has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $953.41.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.17, for a total value of $1,649,352.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,208,375.41. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Shane Paladin sold 327 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.36, for a total value of $263,025.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,750.72. This trade represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Equinix

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management issued upbeat 2026 guidance and said AI-related data-center demand should push annual revenue above consensus; the outlook and commentary on strong bookings drove the post-close rally. Article Title

Management issued upbeat 2026 guidance and said AI-related data-center demand should push annual revenue above consensus; the outlook and commentary on strong bookings drove the post-close rally. Positive Sentiment: Equinix reported record annualized gross bookings ($474M in Q4; $1.6B for 2025), accelerating MRR growth and 500k+ interconnections — metrics that support durable recurring revenue and margin leverage. Article Title

Equinix reported record annualized gross bookings ($474M in Q4; $1.6B for 2025), accelerating MRR growth and 500k+ interconnections — metrics that support durable recurring revenue and margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: The board raised the quarterly dividend 10% to $5.16 (11th consecutive year of increases since REIT conversion), supporting income investor appeal and signaling confidence in cash flow. Article Title

The board raised the quarterly dividend 10% to $5.16 (11th consecutive year of increases since REIT conversion), supporting income investor appeal and signaling confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Major analysts reiterated/raised Buy ratings and lifted price targets (TD Cowen reiterated Buy with a $1,123 target; BMO raised its target to $1,050), reflecting confidence that bookings and AFFO acceleration justify higher valuation. TD Cowen Note BMO Note

Major analysts reiterated/raised Buy ratings and lifted price targets (TD Cowen reiterated Buy with a $1,123 target; BMO raised its target to $1,050), reflecting confidence that bookings and AFFO acceleration justify higher valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Company filed updated federal tax disclosures related to its REIT status — procedural but material for tax/compliance considerations; likely low near-term market impact. Article Title

Company filed updated federal tax disclosures related to its REIT status — procedural but material for tax/compliance considerations; likely low near-term market impact. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and company slide deck are available for investors to review operational details and management commentary. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and company slide deck are available for investors to review operational details and management commentary. Negative Sentiment: Reported Q4 FFO and revenue slightly missed consensus (FFO $8.91 vs. ~$9.08 estimate; revenue $2.42B vs. ~$2.46B), which is the reason for caution — although management’s stronger forward guide appears to have outweighed the miss in market reaction. Article Title

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.