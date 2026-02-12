Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases £234.20 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon bought 10 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,342 per share, with a total value of £234.20.

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

On Tuesday, January 13th, Liam Condon purchased 10 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,321 per share, for a total transaction of £232.10.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Liam Condon acquired 14 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,013 per share, with a total value of £281.82.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,346 on Thursday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,131 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,434. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,235.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,069. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Matthey ( LON:JMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 51.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 EPS for the current year.

JMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,800 to GBX 2,100 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,050 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,268.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JMAT

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.