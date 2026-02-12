S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $551.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $657.00 to $551.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.75% from the stock’s previous close.
SPGI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore lifted their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.38.
S&P Global Stock Down 2.4%
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S&P Global News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and double?digit top?line growth — S&P reported Q4 revenues of ~$3.92B (+9% YoY) that topped consensus while EPS missed by a penny; the topline strength supports the recurring data and ratings businesses. S&P Global Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic positioning and dividend traction — coverage notes S&P is balancing dividend strength while investing in AI and private?markets products, which supports long?term cash flow visibility for income?focused investors. S&P Global Balances Dividend Strength With AI And Private Market Push
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in January — short interest dropped ~25% through Jan 30, reducing immediate bearish pressure and lowering the risk of further short?driven selling. Options / sentiment context
- Neutral Sentiment: Options and market?sentiment analysis — recent options flow and research pieces provide a deep dive into positioning; useful for timing or hedging but not a direct fundamental change. S&P Global Options Trading Deep Dive
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains mixed — some research notes keep bullish ratings (Outperform/Overweight) even as models are being updated; long?term conviction largely intact among many analysts. Evercore trims price target, keeps Outperform
- Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance and margin expectations disappointed — management set EPS guidance slightly below consensus (FY26 EPS guide 19.40–19.65 vs. ~19.90 consensus), which is the main driver of the intraday selloff. Q4 results and guidance analysis
- Negative Sentiment: Price?target cuts and profit?taking — several firms trimmed targets (Wells Fargo, RBC, and a slight trim at Evercore) after the print; combined with a large overnight selloff, liquidity and sentiment have turned cautious. Analyst target updates
- Negative Sentiment: Shares hit a new 12?month low after the results — the move reflects the market reaction to the guide and short?term growth concerns. SPGI reaches new 12?month low
About S&P Global
S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.
S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.
