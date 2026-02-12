Versor Investments LP Makes New $627,000 Investment in Bank OZK $OZK

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 58.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 147.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 82.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Bank OZK

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank OZK this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several 2027 estimates — Q1 2027 EPS to $1.63 (from $1.50), Q2 2027 to $1.66 (from $1.48) and FY2027 to $6.52 (from $6.32). These upward revisions imply stronger expected earnings power in 2027 vs prior forecasts, which can support the stock. MarketBeat: OZK

Zacks raised several 2027 estimates — Q1 2027 EPS to $1.63 (from $1.50), Q2 2027 to $1.66 (from $1.48) and FY2027 to $6.52 (from $6.32). These upward revisions imply stronger expected earnings power in 2027 vs prior forecasts, which can support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: UBS maintained its Hold rating on OZK — that keeps an analyst anchor on the stock and suggests no imminent upgrade-driven buying from that shop. UBS Sticks to Hold

UBS maintained its Hold rating on OZK — that keeps an analyst anchor on the stock and suggests no imminent upgrade-driven buying from that shop. Neutral Sentiment: AAIi/market commentary compared OZK vs. Stellar Bancorp for investors — useful context for relative valuation/selection but not a direct catalyst unless the piece drives flows. AAII: OZK vs Stellar

AAIi/market commentary compared OZK vs. Stellar Bancorp for investors — useful context for relative valuation/selection but not a direct catalyst unless the piece drives flows. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported a “large increase” but shows 0 shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover — this appears to be a data error and offers no reliable signal on bearish positioning. (Treat short-interest reports cautiously.)

Short-interest data reported a “large increase” but shows 0 shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days-to-cover — this appears to be a data error and offers no reliable signal on bearish positioning. (Treat short-interest reports cautiously.) Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed several near-term and FY2026 forecasts: FY2026 cut to $5.98 (from $6.09) and multiple 2026 quarter EPS estimates were lowered (Q1/Q2/Q3 2026). They reduced some 2027 quarter estimates too (Q3/Q4 2027). These downward revisions to near-term earnings likely weigh on sentiment and explain selling pressure.

Bank OZK Stock Down 2.6%

OZK stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.94. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $436.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 25.50%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

