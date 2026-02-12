Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Fannie Mae had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.47%.

Here are the key takeaways from Fannie Mae’s conference call:

Get Fannie Mae alerts:

Fannie Mae reported strong profitability and capital growth — Q4 net income $3.5 billion, full-year net income $14.4 billion , 14 consecutive years of profitability and year-end net worth of $109 billion.

, 14 consecutive years of profitability and year-end net worth of $109 billion. Multifamily momentum — guarantee book grew $35 billion to $535 billion , fourth-quarter net income $850 million and full-year multifamily net income $2.9 billion (the highest in four years), with full-year acquisitions at a five-year high.

, fourth-quarter net income $850 million and full-year multifamily net income $2.9 billion (the highest in four years), with full-year acquisitions at a five-year high. Credit concerns — single-family serious delinquencies rose 4 basis points (partly seasonal/forbearance) and the company increased the single-family allowance by $208 million; multifamily delinquencies and net charge-offs have increased and management expects multifamily delinquency levels could rise in 2026.

Mixed expense and capital dynamics — quarterly administrative expenses rose due to severance, consulting and occupancy even as full-year non-interest expense fell $141 million after ~1,200 workforce reductions; risk-weighted assets increased 3% and Fannie continues to rely on CRT to manage CET1 requirements.

Fannie Mae Stock Up 0.5%

FNMA opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. Fannie Mae has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Fannie Mae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fannie Mae in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Fannie Mae to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Fannie Mae in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fannie Mae

Key Fannie Mae News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fannie Mae this week:

About Fannie Mae

(Get Free Report)

The Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA), is a government-sponsored enterprise established by Congress in 1938 as part of the New Deal to support the U.S. housing market. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Fannie Mae’s mission is to promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the mortgage market. The company operates by purchasing residential mortgage loans from financial institutions, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and providing guarantees to investors against borrower default.

In its core business, Fannie Mae works with mortgage lenders across the United States—including banks, credit unions and mortgage finance companies—to ensure a steady flow of capital for homebuyers and homeowners seeking refinancing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fannie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fannie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.