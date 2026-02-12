Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a 5.9% increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Crane NXT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Crane NXT has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crane NXT to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.
Crane NXT Price Performance
Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74.
About Crane NXT
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.
