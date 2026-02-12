Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.690-5.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion. Iron Mountain also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.390-1.390 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $100.31 on Thursday. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.53.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.78). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.70%. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.690-5.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $5,760,877.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,231.10. This represents a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 119,607 shares of company stock worth $9,970,025 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 145.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

