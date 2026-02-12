Randall Fields Sells 4,500 Shares of ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $47,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,300. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TRAK opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRAK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ReposiTrak by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ReposiTrak by 397.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReposiTrak during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ReposiTrak in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

