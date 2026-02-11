Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Marui Group had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $444.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.36 million. Marui Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.013-2.013 EPS.

Marui Group Price Performance

Shares of MAURY remained flat at $41.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 304. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.08. Marui Group has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd. operates a diversified business combining retail and financial services in Japan. Its retail segment manages department stores under the Marui and OIOI brand names, offering apparel, accessories and lifestyle goods. Through a network of urban storefronts in locations such as Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, alongside an expanding e-commerce platform, Marui Group targets a youthful demographic with trend-focused merchandise and seasonal collaborations.

The company’s financial services arm is centered on the Epos Card, a credit card and loyalty program that provides point-based rewards, installment payment options and special member benefits.

