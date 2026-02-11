Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.39. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 16,137 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MXCHY shares. Santander upgraded Orbia Advance to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Orbia Advance to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

Orbia Advance Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Orbia Advance Corporation, formerly Mexichem, is a leading global provider of specialty materials and innovative solutions headquartered in Mexico City. Founded in 1953 as the first vinyl chloride producer in Mexico, the company rebranded to Orbia Advance in 2019 to reflect its broadened portfolio spanning advanced chemicals, polymers and infrastructure technologies.

Orbia’s operations are organized into four core segments: Fluorinated Solutions, which offers refrigerants, fluoropolymers and specialty chemicals; Polymer Solutions, producing polyethylene, PVC and compound resins; Building & Infrastructure, supplying piping systems, cables and water management products; and Precision Agriculture, delivering drip-irrigation systems and soil-conditioning services.

