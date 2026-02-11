ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $20.98. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $20.5860, with a volume of 4,915,139 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

