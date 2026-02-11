Telsey Advisory Group Issues Positive Forecast for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Price

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $5.80 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.80 target price on shares of European Wax Center and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. European Wax Center has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $310.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 26.3% during the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 3,114,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 647,770 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC increased its position in European Wax Center by 65.8% in the second quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 2,057,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 816,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in European Wax Center by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,542 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,186,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 276,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center is a national provider of hair removal services and related beauty products. The company operates through a network of company-owned and franchised locations, delivering professional waxing treatments for both women and men. Its core service offerings include facial waxing, bikini and Brazilian waxes, arm and leg treatments, back and chest services, and specialized body waxing. In addition to waxing services, European Wax Center markets a range of proprietary retail products such as pre- and post-wax skincare lotions, exfoliating treatments, and moisturizers designed to enhance client comfort and results.

Founded in 2004, European Wax Center introduced a standardized approach to the waxing experience, focusing on consistent training, customer education, and hygienic protocols.

