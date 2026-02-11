Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,723 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Honeywell International worth $224,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 156,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,887. This trade represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $243.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.77 and its 200-day moving average is $208.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $244.78.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

