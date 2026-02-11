Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,256 iShares MSCI Canada ETF $EWC

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,534,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

EWC opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $57.04.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Canadian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.