Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 12.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.19 and last traded at GBX 0.19. 148,495,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 205,979,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22.

Rockfire Resources Stock Down 8.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.38.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration. Concurrently, the Company is examining opportunities to acquire new, highly-prospective copper/gold projects worldwide.

