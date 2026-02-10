RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 10.8% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 69,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 7.7% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 84,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $196.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $206.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.