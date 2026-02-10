SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at TD Cowen

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Roth Mkm set a $28.00 target price on SM Energy in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SM Energy has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $41.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 10,461.5% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

