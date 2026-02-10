Air Lease (AL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Air Lease to post earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $782.6740 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 30,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $1,927,224.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,905.70. This represents a 27.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 155,821 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $9,977,218.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 725,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,482,002.23. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 702,375 shares of company stock worth $44,952,408 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 2.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is a leading aircraft leasing company that acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them to airlines worldwide. The firm’s core business activities include direct aircraft acquisition, lease management and portfolio remarketing. By structuring sale?and?leaseback transactions, operating leases and secured loans, Air Lease provides flexible financing solutions that enable carriers to modernize their fleets without committing large amounts of capital to ownership.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Air Lease Corporation serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

